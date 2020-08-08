'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Posts Gender Reveal of Baby No. 4

✖

Just a few days after Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska revealed she and husband Cole DeBoer are expecting their third child together, the couple revealed their new baby's gender. On Friday afternoon, Houska shared a picture from their gender reveal, showing pink confetti raining down upon them and their children. Houska and DeBoer are already parents to Watson, 3, and 23-month-old Layne. Houska is also mom to Aubree, 10, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Houska shared the photo with a very simple caption, reading, "Baby.......GIRL!!!!!!" DeBoer shared the same photo, adding, "So in love" in his caption. Many of Houska's fans congratulated the couple on the news, although one person criticized her for telling fans on her Instagram Story she was not heading to a "gender reveal" on her Instagram Story. "Nope we have [another] announcement coming soon that we took pictures for this morning," Houska replied, possibly referencing the new house behind them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Aug 7, 2020 at 3:17pm PDT

The couple announced they are having another child together on Wednesday, with Houska posting a photo of a wooden column with the family's names written on them. After Layne's name, Houska wrote "Baby" with a heart. "One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021," she wrote. The next day, Houska showed off her small baby bump, adding "Hiiiii little babe" in the caption.

While Houska and DeBoer should be celebrating this week, Houska did have to bat away some critics. When she showed off the baby bump for her fourth pregnancy, one fan told her to "keep your legs closed." Houska was not ready to let that just sit there, so she fired back, "These [legs] stay open for my husband."

"It still feels crazy that everyone knows," Houska said during an Instagram Story update this week, reports InTouch Weekly. "I'm so excited to share this whole process with you and I swear I already have a bump and I’m fairly early but I guess when it’s your fourth baby it just be poppin’ right away, but anyways [sic], I just want to thank you guys it seriously means so much to me that you guys are all so sweet and you care about our family so thank you thank you."

Houska said she wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret for as long as she could, but she soon realized fans were picking up signals on her Instagram page. It became hard to keep it a secret. "I was so afraid that I was going to say something because I’m such a bad liar and I’m not good at hiding things," Houska said.