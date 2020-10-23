Jenelle Evans Tosses Shade at 'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska's Fashion Style

✖

Jenelle Evans doesn’t seem to be too much of a fan of Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska’s fashion sense. Evans shared a few photos of herself on Twitter, to which a fan responded if she got that outfit “when you broke into Chelsea’s house.” Evans laughed it off, writing back to the follower, “Yeah… she only likes plaid.”

This is just another instance in which Evans has taken a shot at her former castmates. In July, as In Touch Weekly explained, Evans posted a photo that saw her with Houska and Leah Messer. The caption read, “Fake memories,” referencing her fallout with the Teen Mom stars. Evans was among the four originals on Teen Mom 2 along with Messer and Kailyn Lowry.

Her run on the show ended after she was fired following her husband, David Eason, allegedly shooting and killing their family dog. She told US Weekly that she was “a little bit shocked” after MTV decided to let her go but noted she didn’t have any hard feelings for the network. This February, Evans told PopCulture that she is taking her story into her own hands following her departure from the series. This includes focusing on her YouTube channel, “It’s really awesome, actually, because then it’s not like I’m worried about what’s about to air.” She appreciates having her own schedule now and that she can share what she wants to when she wants to.

In that interview, Evans didn’t seem to be missing her filming obligations with MTV. As fans of the show know, the moms are always busy with some drama, whether it be with their own parents, the father of their children or exes, “I’m trying to steer away from [that drama] right now.” Evans likes that she can control the narrative nowadays and not let a network dictate what gets aired and what doesn’t.

Teen Mom 2 debuted in 2011. The series welcomed its fifth cast mate, Briana DeJesus in Season 8 and brought in Jade Cline when the network removed Evans from the cast. Airing on Tuesdays on MTV, the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2 saw Messer grow concerned over one of her daughter’s health condition as she wondered whether or not Ali would need to move to a wheelchair permanently after falling down. Lowry also sought out a new home, wanting to move from her place in Middletown, Delaware down to the state capital in Dover.