Why 'Teen Mom 2' Fans Are Trash-Talking Chelsea Houska's New Home

✖

Teen Mom 2 fans have been mercilessly trash-talking Chelsea Houska's new home. Last month, Houska shared a photo of her house on Instagram, revealing a black exterior color on the structure. The photo also reveals that the home and the property around it is still under construction.

In the post caption, Houska wrote, "When was the last time I showed the exterior? My dad went out and got some really awesome drone shots the other day and I HAD to share. I just love it. Crazy to think how close we are to being done!" Some of her followers, however, are not as into it as Houska is, with one calling it "ugly," and another commenting, "That house is WAY too black. Yuck." One other Instagram user wrote, "Hideous. With her house budget, she could have chosen something gorgeous. This is terrible and so is the corn field view."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Down Home DeBoers (@downhomedeboers) on Oct 4, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

Not everyone is being critical of Houska's home, though. Some fans have praised the look, with one writing, "I can’t wait to see the finished product! It’s beautiful!" One more fan added, "Looking amazing, so happy everything’s coming together so fast for y’all! Lots of lovely memories to be made for sure!"

In a previous post, Houska shared an up-close photo of the house and explained the thought process behind its look. "House is PAINTED. I cannot tell you how many times we went back and forth on what color we wanted to do this house," she wrote in the caption. "Go classic with a white farmhouse? Or go bold and go with a black/gray farmhouse?! Well....our hearts said go dark SO DARK WE WENT....AND WE ARE IN LOOOOOOVE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Down Home DeBoers (@downhomedeboers) on Oct 11, 2020 at 9:38am PDT

Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer have been building the home since March, per The U.S. Sun, and finished the windows and roof in mid-June. The couple shares two children together: daughter Layne and son Watson. Houska is currently pregnant with the couple's third child, which they previously reveled in a girl. Notably, the reality star also has a 10-year-old daughter, Aubree, whom she shares with her ex, Adam Lind.