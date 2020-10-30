✖

After spending almost her entire adult life in front of MTV cameras and giving fans an inside look at her home life, Chelsea Houska is reportedly leaving Teen Mom 2 after 10 seasons. The mother of three has reportedly chosen to exit the series ahead of the second half of Season 10, as "she has decided that it’s best for her family if they move on."

Houska – who shares daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind and son Watson and daughter Layne with husband Cole DeBoer – told producers of the MTV series of her exit in early October and revealed the news to the rest of the cast and crew during filming for the virtual Season 10A reunion on Thursday. A source told The Ashley that Houska made the announcement towards the end of the reunion as her fellow castmates — Briana DeJesus, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Jade Cline — "were on-screen together" along with hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa.

"Chelsea told everyone that she has decided that it's best for her family if they move on from the show, and that it was a really hard decision, but that she feels like a weight has been lifted from her shoulders," the source told the outlet. "The girls were all supportive of her decision, but no one else announced that they were leaving. It's obvious Chelsea's life doesn't really fit the show anymore, though."

While Houska herself has not yet announced the news publicly on social media, and MTV has not made an official announcement of her departure, the MTV reality star had provided fans with a little insight back in 2019 regarding when she would leave the series. During a November 2019 episode of the Don't Tell Mom podcast, Houska admitted that she and DeBoer often debate how long they can do the series, with the Teen Mom 2 star stating, "I feel like we would eventually get... I don't feel it now... but I've been through ups and downs, where I'm like 'Can I keep doing this? Is this healthy for my mental state?'" Houska, however, assured listeners at the time that she and her husband were in "such a good place" and they "enjoy" making the show, though she explained "if it ever got to a place where it was not healthy for us, [we would be done]."

At this time, Houska's exit has not been confirmed by MTV. Her final episode will reportedly be the Season 10A reunion, and she will not appear in the second half of the season. It is unclear who, if anyone at all, MTV will replace her, with The Ashley reporting that the network "has not really made a decision."

Houska first appeared on MTV's 16 and Pregnant as a senior in high school in 2009. Just a year later, in 2010, she began filming on Teen Mom 2 and is one of the four original girls on the series.