'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Shows off Growing Baby Bump in New Photo

Chelsea Houska is counting down the days to the arrival of her fourth child, and she’s keeping fans in the loop as her due date approaches. Although she may be looking ahead to life off of the small screen, that isn't stopping her from documenting her pregnancy journey. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram over the weekend with a brand new photo showing off her growing baby bump.

Captioned with nothing more than a black heart emoji, the mirror selfie shows the expectant mom decked out in black pants and a black shirt that is paired with a jean jacket as she cradles her growing bump. The post had fans swooning, including her fellow Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry, who gushed that Houska is "so cute!!" Jade Cline also chimed in, taking to the comments section to write, "I love that little belly LOL!!" Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout couldn't help but join in on the compliments, writing, "Mama lookin [fire emojis]."

Houska's latest bumpdate comes three months after she confirmed that she was expecting her fourth child, her third child with husband Cole DeBoer. The couple — who are also parents to 1-year-old daughter Layne and 3-year-old son Watson, with Houska sharing 10-year-old daughter Aubree with ex Adam Lind — shared in August that they had a little one on the way, with the MTV star writing, "One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021." The couple later revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

The upcoming addition to the family is getting everyone excited, with Houska telling PopCulture.com just weeks after confirming that she is expecting that both Aubree and Watson can't wait to meet the newest member of the family. Houska said that her two oldest children are "so excited," and that "Watson at night will kiss my belly. It's so sweet." Layne, however, doesn't quite understand she won't be the baby for long.

As for adding another girl to the mix, the soon-to-be mom of four said that she was happy to learn that she was expecting a girl, stating that "it seems like such a good mix. Cole and Watson have such a good relationship, so I think it's cool that he's the only boy, and I can't wait to see how they grow up together as sisters."