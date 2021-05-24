'Teen Mom 2' Star Reveals Surprise Engagement

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus announced her surprise engagement to boyfriend Javi Gonzalez on Instagram and TikTok Monday. This will be the first marriage for DeJesus, who shares daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin and daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez. Gonzalez was seen in the trailer for Teen Mom 2's ongoing season, but he will finally make his first real appearance on the show Tuesday.

DeJesus, 27, shared a montage of photos and clips from her relationship with Gonzalez, leading to a photo of her engagement ring, on social media. "My forever," she wrote in the caption for the video, which featured Ed Sheeran's "Perfect Duet" as its soundtrack. "I’m so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi," DeJesus told MTV News Monday. "He is an incredible man and I can’t want to marry him. The ring is beautiful and I’ve never been this happy!" DeJesus also shared photos of the engagement ring on Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture earlier this month, DeJesus teased a "little grand entrance" for her fiance. After a dramatic season last year, DeJesus said this year would be different because she stopped "stressing about the little stuff" and began taking life "day by day." She stressed the importance of learning from her mistakes. "I stopped giving a f—, to be completely honest. It's hard to say because of me being in the public eye, but I just stopped caring," she told PopCulture.

Gonzalez is a talented tattoo artist, as DeJesus showed on May 5. She shared photos of a massive tattoo Gonzalez gave her. It covers her left shoulder and continues down her arm. "Only person I trust to decorate my skin or whatever," she wrote, adding the hashtag "his canvas." Gonzalez shared photos of the sleeve tattoo on his own Instagram page. "Chipping away at this sleeve can’t wait to finish. Thanks for looking," he wrote, without tagging DeJesus.

DeJesus first starred on the short-lived Teen Mom 3 before she joined Teen Mom 2 in 2017. She has often sparked speculation about her leaving the show, but is still taking part. Back in September 2020, she posted criticisms of how MTV portrays her on the show. Rumors began again in February when she shared photos from a Teen Mom 2 producer's farewell party, attended by DeJesus and her family. Some suspected this meant DeJesus was leaving, but others noted the party could have been a celebration for a producer leaving the series. DeJesus and her family can be seen in the next Teen Mom 2 episode, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The show is available to stream on Paramount+.

