'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Unveils Massive New Tattoo Done by Boyfriend Javi

Briana DeJesus is rocking some intense new ink courtesy of her boyfriend, Javi Gonzalez. The Teen Mom 2 star unveiled her new sleeve shortly after the Tuesday premiere of the MTV show's new season, showing off the tattoo of a battle-worn woman's face surrounded by skulls, roses, and spiders.

"Only person I trust to decorate my skin or whatever," she captioned the reveal, tagging Gonzalez and adding the hashtag "his canvas." The tattoo artist seemed to indicate there was more work to do on the sleeve yet, writing under the same gallery on his own profile that he was "Chipping away at this sleeve can’t wait to finish."

DeJesus teased to PopCulture ahead of the season premiere that her new love interest would be making "a little grand entrance" for the camera on the episodes to come. While the MTV star wouldn't talk much about her love life, she added coyly of how things are going, "It’s fine, it’s going swell ... I guess." DeJesus previously got matching tattoos with a previous love interested, Javi Marroquin, getting matching chess pieces that the former husband of Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry has since covered up.

DeJesus' own exes were causing her more than a little trouble last season — Devoin Austin, with whom she shares 9-year-old daughter Nova, and Luis Hernandez, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Stella. However, "as of today, everything is OK" with the two, the MTV personality told PopCulture. With Hernandez "coming around" to see his daughter, the mother of two said of her co-parenting relationships, "It’s a work in progress. Some days are better than others, but today I really can't complain."

DeJesus said she's learned to "stop stressing about the little stuff [and] just take it day by day," especially when it comes to co-parenting, and has been focusing on her own personal growth since last year. "I'm human, I make mistakes," she said. "Whatever happened a year ago was a year ago, and I've blossomed and learned from my mistakes." Her secret to moving forward in the spotlight? "I stopped giving a f—, to be completely honest. It's hard to say because of me being in the public eye, but I just stopped caring." Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.