'Teen Mom 2' Fans Fuming After Briana DeJesus' Ex Misses Playdate With Daughter

On Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom OG, Briana DeJesus communicated with her ex, Luis, about having a playdate with their daughter, Stella. While the two set up a time to meet, Luis did not show up, which left both DeJesus and Stella disappointed. In light of the dramatic moment, Teen Mom fans have taken to Twitter to criticize Luis for letting his daughter down in such a manner.

During the episode, DeJesus explained that Luis reached out to her so that he could see their daughter. They ended up scheduling a time for them to go to a play area, but DeJesus did not hear anything from Luis on the day of. He later explained to his ex, after she and her daughters, Stella and Nova, returned from the excursion, that he overslept as he took on a new job that involves him working at night. Although, understandably, DeJesus did not see that as a valid excuse for letting their daughter down.

Not only did DeJesus take Luis to task for not showing up for Stella, but fans on Twitter did the same. Read on to check out some of their spirited responses.