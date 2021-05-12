'Teen Mom 2' Fans Fuming After Briana DeJesus' Ex Misses Playdate With Daughter
On Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom OG, Briana DeJesus communicated with her ex, Luis, about having a playdate with their daughter, Stella. While the two set up a time to meet, Luis did not show up, which left both DeJesus and Stella disappointed. In light of the dramatic moment, Teen Mom fans have taken to Twitter to criticize Luis for letting his daughter down in such a manner.
During the episode, DeJesus explained that Luis reached out to her so that he could see their daughter. They ended up scheduling a time for them to go to a play area, but DeJesus did not hear anything from Luis on the day of. He later explained to his ex, after she and her daughters, Stella and Nova, returned from the excursion, that he overslept as he took on a new job that involves him working at night. Although, understandably, DeJesus did not see that as a valid excuse for letting their daughter down.
Not only did DeJesus take Luis to task for not showing up for Stella, but fans on Twitter did the same. Read on to check out some of their spirited responses.
"I've never seen my own different daddies." 🥺💔 Luis should feel some kind of way that his daughter will probably see this one day & he should also feel bad for standing her up time after time. #TeenMom2— Teddisha Ashley ❤ (@TeddishaAshley) May 12, 2021
The moment proved to be a heartbreaking one for many viewers. As this Twitter user noted, it's disappointing to see Luis standing up his daughter on several occasions.
Luis what lie/excuse are we going with today? #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/9juSpnOpYS— THEEEEEEE Bernard? (@VICKYROZAY) May 12, 2021
Fans were not here for any of Luis' excuses about why he didn't show up for his daughter for this recent meet-up. It seems as though they're on the same page as DeJesus.
Luis didn’t come through again. What a shocker . If it was Devoin her whole disposition would be different. She’s too lenient and calm when it comes to Luis. #teenmom2— I Am Me (@factsovafeelinz) May 12, 2021
Many viewers weren't shocked to see that Luis let down his family recently. But, they did criticize DeJesus' response to his recent actions in comparison with her behavior towards her ex, Devoin, with whom she shares her elder daughter, Nova.
I just knew Luis wasn’t going to show up. #teenmom2 pic.twitter.com/PyMbsx0hI3— Natasha (@OnlyByNatasha) May 12, 2021
Unfortunately, many viewers were disappointed, but not surprised to see that Luis did not show up. It's almost as though they expected this situation to turn out like this.
Honestly, Stella breaks my damn heart. She deserves a better dad than Luis. #TeenMom2— kelli (@LagunaBiotchIG) May 12, 2021
Fans' hearts are going out to Stella amid this difficult situation. It's not easy to see DeJesus' family drama play out in such a manner.
Luis is too old to be this much of a deadbeat dad!
#TeenMom2 #teenmom #teenmomog pic.twitter.com/MyKMTJa0DG— 💗 Denaya 💗 (@QueenMe228) May 12, 2021
Clearly, fans have no patience for Luis' behavior. As this viewer noted, they're urging him to step up for his family.
I really hope Luis steps up and be the farther Stella needs him to be cause she really loves him. I just feel so bad for her. 😢 #TeenMom2— Latasha Jones (@tashaj0107) May 12, 2021
While Luis did not follow through on meeting up with DeJesus and Stella, some fans have hope that he can change in the future. In particular, they're hoping that he can make changes to be the parent that Stella needs. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.prev