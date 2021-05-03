'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus' New Boyfriend Making 'Little Grand Entrance' on Upcoming Season (Exclusive)

✖

Briana DeJesus is dropping little hints about the new man in her life, teasing in a new interview with PopCulture ahead of the new Teen Mom 2 season premiering Tuesday, May 4 that he may be making "a little grand entrance" on the episodes to come. While the MTV star wouldn't disclose the identity of her suitor, she added coyly of her love life, "It’s fine, it’s going swell ... I guess."

DeJesus' last season was filled with conflict with her exes, Devoin Austin, with whom she shares 9-year-old daughter Nova, and Luis Hernandez, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Stella, but "as of today, everything is OK" with the two, the reality star told PopCulture. With Hernandez "coming around" to see his daughter, the mother-of-two said of her co-parenting journey, "It’s a work in progress. Some days are better than others, but today I really can't complain."

Moving forward from the drama of last season, DeJesus said she's learned to "stop stressing about the little stuff [and] just take it day by day," especially when it comes to co-parenting. She's been focusing on her own personal growth as well. "I'm human, I make mistakes," she said. "Whatever happened a year ago was a year ago, and I've blossomed and learned from my mistakes." A big part of that has been one major change in how she lives life in the spotlight: "I stopped giving a f—, to be completely honest. It's hard to say because of me being in the public eye, but I just stopped caring."

DeJesus also made sure to be there for her friends this season, including fellow Teen Mom 2 co-star Jade Cline, who stayed with her in Florida while recovering from her BBL surgery. "It was a lot," DeJesus said of being there for her in the early stages of recovery, adding that they're easily the best friends in the cast after what they've been through. Having gone through her own plastic surgery makeovers in the past, DeJesus said she had a bit of advice to pass on about what Cline should and shouldn't do, and the two castmates are even thinking about going on a trip now that Cline is all healed.

When it comes to the newest Teen Mom 2 star, Young + Pregnant's Ashley Jones, DeJesus said she couldn't say much, as she didn't know the newcomer, but offered her the advice to "try to stay off social media," where so much of the drama goes down. Don't miss DeJesus' story and Jones' debut on the all-new season of Teen Mom 2, premiering Tuesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.