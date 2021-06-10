'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline Defend Her Mom After Prescription Drama

✖

Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline are defending Cline's mother after Teen Mom 2 viewers sensed something was off with the way she reacted to her daughter's plastic surgery recovery during Tuesday's episode of the MTV show. Cline was in serious pain after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction down in Florida and was recovering with DeJesus' help at an Airbnb after being picked up from the hospital by her mother, Christy, and Christy's boyfriend.

While the pair promised to fill her prescription for pain pills right away, Cline was in "excruciating" pain for more than two hours before returning empty-handed. Christy claimed that no pharmacies nearby had Percocet in stock and that she had been driving all over trying to find one that did, but fans suspected that she might have stolen her daughter's medication due to her past struggles with substance abuse.

Cline ended up having to be transported to the hospital via an ambulance for proper care, but watching the episode back tweeted that she had no hard feelings toward her mom. "The recovery definitely didn’t [go] as planned but sometimes that’s how life is. It’s on and done with. We’ve all moved on. Y’all want me to hate my mom over this s— which is crazy. You ppl love misery lol at the end of the day that’s my mom and I love her," she wrote.

"You can be mad at ppl and still love them," she continued. "Of course I was mad about the situation but I wasn’t with her, never thought she completely lied about how long it took to find the meds, just think it wasn’t organized and should have been handled differently. We live & learn." She continued to defend her mom on her Instagram Story, responding on her mother's behalf when a fan commented, "Sorry but I think your mom filled the script and took the pills or kept them for herself." Clin replied, "Uhm no lol. My mom wouldn’t take my pills and use them. Also she’s never used pain pills nor been addicted to them."

DeJesus also weighed in on the situation in a series of since-deleted tweets captured by Monsters & Critics. "I wanted to come on here bc I’m seeing a lot of bashing when it comes to christy. Leave her alone. Nobody really knows what happened. She didn’t have a cellphone that was with service, she only had a car gps. She tried and I feel bad bc that’s jades mom at the end of the day," she tweeted.

DeJesus then denied Christy stole "any of Jade's medicine," telling viewers, "Y’all are out of pocket." She continued, "She loves jade and she tried her best under the circumstances that was handed to her. Be kind. U don’t know what someone is struggling with. It’s not fair."