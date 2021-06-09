'Teen Mom 2': Jade Cline Experiences Stressful Complication After Surgery

✖

On Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline received her plastic surgery makeover. The reality star got a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure done, which involved the doctors removing fat from other parts of her body to place into her buttocks and chest areas. However, after she received the surgery, Cline and her family navigated a series of problems.

After she gets out of surgery, Cline's mother, Christy, and her stepfather, Michael, picked her up (the family placed an air mattress in the back of their vehicle so that Cline could lay down while they traveled back to their house). Cline told her parents that she was in "excruciating" pain and that it was "so much worse" than she expected. Her mother noted that she would go out to get her pain medication after they dropped her off at home. Once they did drop Cline off, Christy and Michael left to get the medication while Sean, the Teen Mom 2 star's on-again, off-again boyfriend, looked after her.

Briana DeJesus, who traveled to Miami to support her co-star, and her friend, Shirley, then visited the house to check on Cline. When they arrived, Sean said that it has been some time since Cline's mother went out to get her medication. Two hours passed since Christy and Michael went to get the pain medication (the medical staff told Cline that she could take pain meds to mitigate her symptoms one hour after leaving the hospital). Finally, they were able to get in contact with Christy, who tells them that she hasn't been able to find a pharmacy that has the specific pain medication (Percocet) that Cline needs. Sean tells DeJesus that he believes that Christy is lying about the situation, as he's unsure why there aren't any pharmacies nearby that would have the medication.

More time goes by without Cline's mother and stepfather bringing her the pain medication. At that point, one of the producers tells Sean that he needs to make an executive decision about the situation. The producer says that Sean needs to decide whether they should call an ambulance, as Christy and Michael, who have Cline's prescription with them, have been gone for hours. Sean then tells Cline what's going on and asks her whether she would like him to call for an ambulance. She responds that she simply wants her mother to be "honest," as she was afraid that a situation like this would happen.

Ultimately, she tells Sean that she needs an ambulance to come to the house to treat her. DeJesus, who has been helping Sean during this time, then calls 911. She goes to tell Cline that the ambulance is on the way, and she responds, through tears, by saying, "I knew it. I knew she wasn't gonna come back." The stressful situation ended on a cliffhanger. So, fans will have to tune in next week to see how it all plays out.