'Teen Mom 2' Star Jade Cline Opens up About Her Plastic Surgery Makeover (Exclusive)

Jade Cline isn't shying away from showing the less glamorous sides of her plastic surgery makeover. The Teen Mom 2 star, who underwent a Brazilian butt lift in January, may be sporting her new curves on social media, but told PopCulture ahead of the MTV show's new season premiere on Tuesday, May 4, that it was "a hard journey" getting to where she is in her recovery.

Cline, 23, admitted she's "still a little sore in some spots" after her procedure, which she traveled to Miami to have done, but feels much better than in the immediate aftermath. "I'm ready for the summer," she said excitedly. "I went shopping and bought all new clothes." With 3-year-old daughter Kloie at home, Cline confessed she might have pushed herself a little too hard right off the bat, which didn't make recovery any easier.

"I pretty much think I'm done," Cline told PopCulture of any future cosmetic procedures. "It was a hard experience. It was a hard journey." Filming the immediate aftermath of her surgery for Teen Mom 2, Cline said was "so, so vulnerable," as she was on camera "at the absolute worst points." She hopes that chronicling her journey so honestly, even including the "nitty-gritty stuff" that comes with getting plastic surgery, people planning procedures of their own will be better prepared for what's to come.

"I feel like we documented a lot of the horrible stuff that comes with it," Cline shared. Fellow Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus was right by her side during the early part of her recovery, as Cline even went to stay with her castmate in the immediate aftermath, and the two are closer than ever after the experience. As for Cline and her on-off boyfriend Sean Austin, it's a much more "complicated situation." the MTV star teased. While she didn't want to give away what's to come with the new season, Cline shared, "I feel like a lot has happened. From start to finish, a lot has changed."

"I've been doing a lot of self-reflecting and figuring out who I am," Cline explained, adding that she's been trying to focus on her own happiness after feeling like she's put her emotional health "in jeopardy" by catering to everyone around her first and foremost. "I've been a little bit more selfish, thinking about myself and my kid more than worrying what other people think of me," she said. Working on expanding her salon in the next few months, Cline feels optimistic about what's to come. "I feel like there’s some hard stuff that happened, but that’s just life," she said. "In life there’s always gonna be curveballs." Don't miss the all-new season of Teen Mom 2, premiering Tuesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.