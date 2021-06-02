'Teen Mom 2': Jade Cline Gets Support From Co-Star Amid Plastic Surgery Makeover

✖

On Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline prepared for her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery. Cline traveled to Miami, Florida, with her family for the procedure. In advance of undergoing the specific plastic surgery method, Cline spoke with her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, who got the same procedure done. Not only did DeJesus explain what Cline should expect from the surgery, but the Florida resident also traveled to Miami to support her friend.

At the top of the episode, Cline explained that she would be getting a BBL, which would involve her getting liposuction in various parts of her body (the fat that they take out from her body would then be placed into her buttocks and breast regions). She said about the process, "I think having this surgery will just make me a lot more happy in my own skin." Cline called DeJesus to get her perspective on the surgery process. During their conversation, DeJesus did not mince words as she shared what will take place in the days following the surgery.

Cline said that she was "nervous" about the procedure, especially as she struggles with anxiety. But, she did have a big support system in place for her surgery. Her on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean, their daughter Kloie, her mother, and stepfather all traveled to Miami to be by her side. Additionally, DeJesus and her friend, Shirley, traveled to Miami to support Cline. While in Miami, Cline went over to visit DeJesus, who was staying in an Airbnb with her friend. Cline shared more of her concerns over the procedure, but a bulk of the conversation revolved around Sean's proposal. She told DeJesus and Shirley that Sean proposed to her, but she didn't give him an answer yet. Even though she expressed an interest in wearing the engagement ring that Sean got for her, DeJesus cautioned her to be upfront with him about exactly where she stands as far as their relationship is concerned.

Before the latest season of Teen Mom 2 premiere, PopCulture.com got to chat with Cline about her BBL procedure. At the time, she said that she was still "sore in some spots", but that she's doing much better now. The reality star also shared that filming so soon after her surgery was a very "vulnerable" process. However, she hopes that having this journey filmed for Teen Mom 2 could help others who are planning their own procedures. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.