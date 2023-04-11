'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Shares First Family Photo Since Regaining Custody of Son

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans finally has her whole crew back together. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Evans shared her first family photo since regaining custody of her eldest child, Jace. The former reality star was granted custody of Jace in March after being locked in a lengthy custody battle with her mother, Barbara Evans.

Evans was able to celebrate Easter will all of her kiddos in tow. On Instagram, she posted a photo of herself, her husband, David Eason, and their children — Evans' sons Jace and Kaiser, Eason's daughter Maryssa, and the couple's daughter Ensley. In the photos, Eason and Jace can be seen wearing matching plaid shirts while the rest of the family color coordinates in pastel hues. Evans also showcased how the little ones had fun hunting for Easter eggs and coloring others. The Teen Mom 2 alum captioned the photos by writing, "Easter vibes, and sunny skies! #HappyEaster."

As previously stated, this was the first time that Evans posted a family photo since regaining custody of Jace. In March, Evans expressed her excitement over this development. She also noted that this custody arrangement was one that she and Barbara decided on together for the 13-year-old's sake.

"My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter," Evans said. "Also, my mother agrees it's time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it's important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn 'boy things' and have 'men talk.'" She continued, "She has seen the way David parents my children and she knows we're able to handle it. We want to all get along for the sake of the children and like I said before, building back our relationship as mother and daughter."

Considering that Evans and Eason have had their fair share of relationship issues in the past, the former's manager, August Keen, released a statement about where the couple stands as they welcome Jace back into their home. Keen's statement read, "Jenelle and David are definitely together and things between them are great. They're a happy family and they are completely fine."