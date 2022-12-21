'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans Sparks Marriage Trouble Rumors After 'Ruined' Birthday

There may be trouble in paradise between Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans and David Eason, again. According to The Sun, Evans and Eason may be on the outs based on the reality star's latest social media activity. The ordeal revolves around Evans' birthday, which she said was "ruined" by her husband.

It all started out with Evans posting a photo on her Instagram Story, which was later deleted, of her date night with Eason. However, hours later, she posted another update to her Instagram Story in which she wrote, "Tell me where [Eason is] cuz it's my birthday at midnight and he's gone." Later on, she took to her Instagram page once again to share how Eason "ruined" her birthday. Although, she didn't share too many details about her birthday gone awry.

"I don't want to explain but just know that my birthday was ruined [?] because of a narcissistic a**hole," she wrote. Thankfully, her friends and loved ones stepped up to make the most of her special day. Evans continued, "My kids and Maryssa are the best and I couldn't have asked for better kids [teary emoji]. They are the sweetest ever! They make my birthday perfect." Even though she didn't specifically name Eason in her latest post, it's clear based on her previous post that he was the one she was referencing.

If there are indeed issues going on between Evans and Eason, it certainly wouldn't be the first time. In May, she alluded to there being trouble in her marriage. At the time, she posted a question box on Instagram alongside the word, "depressed." After one fan suggested that she take a vacation with Eason, Evans hit back that this was far from what she needed. In response, she wrote, "Yeah... I think being alone is what I need more than anything at this point." Another fan then asked her what was wrong, to which she replied, "If I could tell y'all I would, but right now I don't trust anyone." The pair previously encountered issues in October 2019. Back then, Evans told her fans that she had "filed papers" to end her marriage.

"With time away from Teen Mom, I've started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I'm starting that now," she wrote. "The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that's what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you'll hear from us again soon." While they have since reunited, it seems as though things are still up in the air between the pair.