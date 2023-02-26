'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Teases 'Unthinkable' News Amid Custody Rumors

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans reportedly has some major news to spill. According to InTouch Weekly, Jenelle teased some "unthinkable" news on Twitter. It's entirely possible that the reality star is referring to the custody battle over her son, Jace. After all, it was recently reported that she may finally be getting custody of her eldest child, who has been in the custody of her mother, Barbara Evans.

Jenelle sparked some speculation about the custody battle after she tweeted, "I'm about to achieve the unthinkable and cannot wait to share the news with everyone." Naturally, since her tweet came amidst reports that she was getting custody of her son back, fans responded to the post with their own takes on the situation. One fan wrote, "You are getting Jace back??!! Finally!" Other Twitter users weren't as kind, though.

I’m about to achieve the unthinkable and cannot wait to share the news with everyone 🥰 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) February 21, 2023

After a troll called Jenelle "ratchet," she hit back with a fiery statement of her own and referenced the custody drama. She wrote, "You should ratchet asf for someone making money off having a kid their mama's STILL raising [sic]." Jenelle also responded with an upside-down face emoji and wrote, "Can't wait to share my new to you this week about my case [sic]." Even though Jenelle seems to be teasing an update on the custody case, she previously addressed the reports that Barbara was relinquishing her custodial rights to her. She tweeted, "I'm not talking about custody at all. That's not what I'm announcing. Don't listen to the media,"

Jenelle's latest tweets comes on the heels of a report about the custody battle. As Ashley's Reality Roundup noted, the Teen Mom alum has been involved in a custody battle with her mother for over a decade when it comes to her eldest child. But, the tide might be turning in her favor finally. Barbara has reportedly willingly agreed to give Jenelle custody of Jace. A source told the outlet, "Jace has become too much to handle for Barbara. That's the main reason she's allowing Jenelle to have custody." This custody change hasn't officially gone into effect just yet. However, this won't be too big of an upheaval for the Evans family, as Jenelle has shared custody of Jace with Barbara for several years now.