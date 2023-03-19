'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans Granted Primary Custody of Son Jace

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans has scored a major win in her custody battle over her son, Jace. InTouch Weekly reported that Jenelle has been granted primary custody of her eldest son. Previously, Jenelle's mother, Barbara Evans, had custody of Jace and was locked in a decade-long custody battle with her daughter over the child.

This new custody arrangement reportedly became official on Thursday, March 16. At that time, Jenelle and Barbara signed off on papers to put this arrangement into motion. Jenelle originally signed over custody of Jace to Barbara in 2010. The Teen Mom alum welcomed her first child in 2009 with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Lewis. Following this recent custody news, Jenelle spoke to Us Weekly and shared that this was a decision that she and her mom came to together.

"My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter," Jenelle said on Saturday. "Also, my mother agrees it's time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it's important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn 'boy things' and have 'men talk.'" The former reality star went on to say that she and her husband, David Eason, are both on good terms with Barbara.

"She has seen the way David parents my children and she knows we're able to handle it," her statement continued. "We want to all get along for the sake of the children and like I said before, building back our relationship as mother and daughter." Jenelle and Eason have had their fair share of relationship issues over the years. However, according to Jenelle's manager August Keen, they're in a good place right now. Keen also shared on Saturday, "Jenelle and David are definitely together and things between them are great. They're a happy family and they are completely fine."

Weeks before this update, Jenelle teased that the "unthinkable" was happening. As InTouch Weekly noted, her message came amid rumors that she was getting custody of her eldest child back (Jenelle also shares a son, Kaiser, with her ex Nathan Griffith, and a daughter, Ensley, with Eason). Now, fans know that the "unthinkable" has finally become a reality.