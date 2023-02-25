'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans' Ex Nathan Griffith Arrested for Domestic Violence

Just weeks after Ryan Edwards was arrested after a domestic incident with his estranged wife Mackenzie, a fellow Teen Mom alum is also in trouble with the law on similar allegations. TMZ reports that Nathan Griffith, Jenelle Evans' ex, has been arrested for domestic battery. He reportedly choked his girlfriend. The incident in question happened in Delray Beach, FL, on Deb. 24. Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance call from his brother-in-law, William, who told police Griffith "lost it" by choking his girlfriend and dragging her up the stairs.

Both Griffith and the girlfriend were initally uncooperative when police arrived. They even alleged William was on drugs and not a trusted source. But the police didn't buy the act. After noticing a few scratches on his Griffith's neck and back, he told them they came from having sex. Cops also noticed bruising on the girlfriend's neck.

Police believed the girlfriend had recently stopped crying, but eventually gave up the details. She told the cops Griffith had been physically aggressive with her, and said she didn't remember all of the details because she "blacked out," seemingly from alleegdly benign choked.

Per the police report, the girlfriend shouted at one point: "I'm 100 some pounds and he's 250 how in the hell am I supposed to get him off me." As a result, Griffith was placed under arrest for domestic battery by strangulation.

As noted, the arrest comes just weeks after Edwards'. Per a Tennesse ABC news affiliate, Edwards allegedly threatened his wife during a verbal argument over the phone. The affidavit says that on Feb. 6, Mackenzie reported him to police and noted that he has a history of violence. Mackenzie told police she recorded the phone call and handed police two videos to corroborate her complaint against him. She says Edwards threatened to send people to harm her. He has long battled substance abuse.