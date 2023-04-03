'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans Updates on Son Jace After Gaining Full Custody

Jenelle Evans says her son Jace is adjusting well to life in her care. After being given full custody by her mother, Barbara, of her 13-year-old eldest son Jace, the 31-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star opened up about how her family has adjusted to having Evans taking full custody of Jace. She told E! News that her relationship with her teenager has improved, as they are "closer than ever and doing much better. "I feel like being with his family makes him much happier. Our family wasn't complete without him," she explained before revealing she believes that the transition came at the right time since he "needed a change.

"We also didn't like the crowds he was hanging out with, so now he's in the country," Evans continued. "He loves riding his dirt bike and working on it recently. He wants to sign up for dirt bike races in the future." Jace was cared for by her mother for more than a decade until Jenelle made the decision two years ago to take steps to regain custody of her son. The matter was eventually settled outside of court between the mother and daughter. "I fought for a while and was waiting for my day in court to talk, but I'm glad we can compromise instead of throwing each other's names under the bus through court trials," Jenelle said. "Court trials are very scary and I don't suggest it. Definitely try co-parenting and mediation before fighting in court."

The reality star also revealed that she is working on reconciling her relationship with her mother in addition to repairing her relationship with Jace. "My relationship with my mother has got a little better, but truthfully she is still a little controlling," she said. "I think it's going to take time for her to get used to this change." Jenelle also shares her children Kaiser, 8, with her ex Nathan Griffith and Ensley, 6, with her husband David Eason. According to the television personality, there has been a noticeable improvement in the relationship between Jace and Eason in a short time. "David teaches him how to hunt, fish, fix dirt bikes or giving Jace dating advice," she continued. "Jace needed a father figure and I can tell how happy Jace is having one around."