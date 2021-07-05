'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Lashes out at '90 Day Fiance' Alum Over Lawsuit Threat

✖

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans says she was simply defending herself against 90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg as her former Girl S#! podcast co-host claims to be planning to sue Evans for defamation and cyberstalking in the wake of their failed venture. After Clegg's representative revealed her plans for legal action, Evans released a lengthy statement of her own to InTouch Weekly June 30.

"At this time there is not much more to say. My response to her stating I have threatened, made allegations, spread rumors, defamed, slandered or cyberstalked her is simply this — It’s not ME noticing her," Evans said. The former MTV star said she had stopped communicating with Clegg after their podcast went up in flames with her being let go from the project. "It wasn’t until my fans started sending me the weird postings she did about me," she continued. "She went LIVE multiple times to speak about me, my husband and kids. Did she not expect me to defend myself or respond?"

Evans went on to say Clegg "needs to heal from whatever is causing her to forget her actions and what she is accountable for," claiming she had heard from other women involved in the podcast that the TLC star was searching to "undermine" her and remove her from the project. "She crossed the line when she pulled up old articles and court cases involving my husband and kids," Evans continued. The Girl S#! podcast began to go downhill when it resurfaced that Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 and had her children temporarily removed from her custody after husband David Eason shot and killed the family's French bulldog in 2019.

"It is unfortunate she causes all this destruction and expects for everyone else to pay the price," Evans continued of Clegg. "She went after me and my family when I gave her an opportunity to help her career, I actually considered her a friend, that’s why I invited her during casting for the show. Instead, she wanted to take over the show, get me fired from the project I pitched to her on the very first day." Calling Clegg "ungrateful," the former reality personality called the whole situation "very unfortunate," adding, "She ruined a good opportunity for many women, not just me." No legal action has been taken on either side yet.