'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Sues Blogger Who Alleged She Was Fired From Podcast

Teen Mom fans might recall that Jenelle Evans was previously involved in a project titled Girl Sh—. Shortly after she announced the project, Evans was reportedly removed from it. While it was originally reported that she was fired from the podcast for her past controversies (one of which being that her husband, David Eason, killed their family dog, Nugget), she is hitting back at those claims in a new lawsuit.

According to The Sun, Evans is suing blogger John Yates, who claimed that she was fired from the podcast. In her lawsuit, the Teen Mom 2 alum claimed that Yates contacted Deavan Clegg, who has appeared on 90 Day Fiancé and was a part of the Girl Sh— project, to tell her that Evans was allegedly fired from the podcast. During their discussion, Clegg reportedly told Yates that she wasn't aware of Evans' past. Yates claimed to Clegg that the podcast's production team became aware of Evans' past, which is why she was allegedly fired from the project.

Evans denied Yates' claims. In her lawsuit, she stated that the blogger's claims were false and that they “affected Plaintiff Eason and her business opportunities because Defendant Yates made a false statement about Plaintiff’s business and prospective business.” In addition to chatting with Clegg, Yates reportedly went on YouTube Live to speak about this matter. He continued to claim on the social media platform that Evans was fired from the podcast and that those involved did not want to work with her given the controversies connected to the reality star's family.

At one point, Yates reportedly read a statement to the 90 Day Fiancé star “about not supporting anything related to Plaintiff Eason and her husband David Eason due to their past and she would not work with Plaintiff Eason.” Evans, and others named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, are suing Yates and other defendants for an amount in excess of $75,000. Even though this lawsuit ties back to the Girl Sh— podcast, the project never got off the ground.

However, Evans still has plans to venture into the podcasting world. In late April, she announced that her new podcast, The Jenelle Evans Podcast, would be out soon. She did not reveal too many details about the podcast, although she did share that it would be available on all platforms when it does launch. At this time, there doesn't seem to be an exact date set for the podcast's launch.