'Teen Mom 2' Alum Chelsea Houska 'Trying to Embrace' Her 3-Week Postpartum Body

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska is "trying to embrace" her three-week postpartum body, after giving birth to her newborn daughter, Walker. Taking to her Instagram Story thread, 29-year-old Houska posted a video of herself and expressed her current outlook on her body. "Trying to embrace and document the process. Our bodies are pretty fricken amazing." She then reminded her followers that "everyone is different," and added, "DO NOT compare your postpartum body and journey to someone else’s."

On Jan. 25, Houska gave birth to Walker, who shares a birthday with her older brother, 4-year-old Watson. Houska shares the children, including 2-year-old Layne, with husband Cole DeBoer. The former reality TV star is also mother to 11-year-old Aubree, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Cole Lind. After Walker's birth, DeBoer, 32, shared a photo of him holding the infant and admitted that he "always wanted to be a Father," adding, I never would have guessed I would be blessed and gifted 4 beautiful children."

He then thanked Houska "for this life and creating miracles. I love you. Not sure how this rugged good ole boy got as lucky as I did, but I truly couldn’t ask for anything more. Blessed with our new baby girl. She has a daddy who will love her with all his heart and then some." In her own post, Houska shared a photo of her and DeBoer with their new bundle of joy, writing in the caption, "What a life we have built."

Houska was one of the main stars of Teen Mom 2 from the show's very first season all the way until Season 10. She announced her exit from the MTV show in November 2020, explaining that there was no bad blood between her and the show. "We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us," she began her statement, which was posted to Instagram.

"We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this," Houska went on to say. She later concluded her statement by writing, "We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning." In December, it was reported that Ashley Jones from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant has been tapped to replace Houska.