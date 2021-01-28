'Teen Mom 2: Chelsea Houska's Husband Cole DeBoer Is Absolutely Beaming After Baby Girl's Arrival

✖

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer couldn't be happier just two days after welcoming daughter Walker June. The former Teen Mom 2 star's husband gushed over his little girl in a sweet photo from the hospital he shared on Instagram Wednesday, in which he looks lovingly at the newborn baby in his hands. "I always wanted to be a Father," he wrote in the caption. "I never would have guessed I would be blessed and gifted 4 beautiful children."

Thanking his wife for "creating miracles," the father of daughter Layne, 2, and son Watson, 3, and stepfather of Houska's 11-year-old daughter Aubree admitted he was "not sure how this rugged good ole boy got as lucky as I did," but couldn't ask for anything more. "Blessed with our new baby girl," he gushed. "She has a daddy who will love her with all his heart and then some."

The MTV star was just as awestruck by the newest addition to their family, sharing a photo with Walker and her husband in the hospital Wednesday with the simple caption, "What a life we have built [Cole DeBoer]." While Houska was initially due on Feb. 16, the little girl "decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother," the reality star joked on Instagram when announcing the early birth.

Houska and DeBoer announced they were adding a fourth and final child to their family in August, sharing soon after that they were expecting a little girl. "They're so excited. Watson at night will kiss my belly. It's so sweet," the mother of four told PopCulture in August of her older kids' reaction to the baby news. Adding another girl to the family was a blessing as well. "It seems like such a good mix," she said of her family dynamic. "Cole and Watson have such a good relationship, so I think it's cool that he's the only boy, and I can't wait to see how they grow up together as sisters."

The 16 and Pregnant alum announced in November that she would be leaving Teen Mom 2 behind after this latest season, explaining at the season reunion of her decision to leave, "I feel like, just watching this last season, I was getting a bad feeling in my stomach. It just feels like it's just time to close the chapter. And I'm almost 30, I'm having my fourth baby — it just feels like the right time."