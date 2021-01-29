'Teen Mom 2' Alum Chelsea Houska Shares Stunning Photo of Baby Girl, Walker June, After Giving Birth

✖

Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer welcomed their baby girl Walker June and are sharing sweet photos with their followers. Houska has already shared a handful of photos with her fans, but she finally shared one in particular that showed Walker June's eyes open and the glimmer in her eye had fans gleaming. She left the caption simple by just using a white heart emoji, as she let the picture do the talking.

One of her fans wrote, "Oh goodness so tiny!! She's precious," while someone else wrote, "Omg. Perfect, sweet baby Walker." Houska and DeBoer couldn't be happier to welcome their daughter as they've gushed over her ever since. The two took pictures from the hospital and shared them to Instagram. "I always wanted to be a Father," DeBoer wrote in his caption while sharing the news. "I never would have guessed I would be blessed and gifted 4 beautiful children."

He then thanked his wife for "creating miracles" while the two already share daughter Layne, 2, and son Watson, 3, and DeBoer is the stepfather to Houska's first born, Abree, 11. "Blessed with our new baby girl. She has a daddy who will love her with all his heart and then some."

The reality star announced back in August that the two were expecting a fourth and final child to the family and that it was a baby girl. "They're so excited. Watson at night will kiss my belly. It's so sweet," Houska told PopCulture of her older kids' reaction to the baby news. "It seems like such a good mix. Cole and Watson have such a good relationship, so I think it's cool that he's the only boy, and I can't wait to see how they grow up together as sisters."

While the couple are thrilled to have added a new addition to their family, they're also going to be getting a lot more privacy. Houska recently announced that she would be stepping away from the show to give Aubree more privacy as she enters her teen years. Fans were shocked, but also very welcoming to the idea of her taking more time with her family away from the cameras. Since she's been such a star in the spotlight over the years, viewers will have some adjusting to do, but Houska seems like she'll keep everyone posted on her journey via social media moving forward.