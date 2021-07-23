Tarek El Moussa Reportedly 'Super Remorseful' After Blow up With Co-Star Ex Christina Haack

✖

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa reportedly feels "remorseful" about the reported on-set dispute with his co-star, his ex-wife Christina Haack. Earlier this week, TMZ reported that El Moussa went on a "verbal tirade" directed at Haack while filming a new episode of the HGTV series on July 14. El Moussa and his fiancee, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, are now on vacation while Haack finishes work on the show alone.

"They did get into a disagreement. Tarek lashed out and he's super remorseful," an insider told PEOPLE on Thursday. "They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of co-parenting, they're not friends." El Moussa, 39, has not commented on the reports. He shares two children with Haack, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.

Earlier this week, sources told TMZ there was an "eruption" from El Moussa on the set of Flip or Flop after he did not like the way Haack, 38, let him know that she and the crew were ready to start filming. El Moussa "immediately lost his cool" and started yelling at Haack, even comparing her to Young. He allegedly said Young is "hotter and richer" than Haack.

The sources said El Moussa boasted that he "made" Haack famous and called her a "washed-up loser." He allegedly told her that he enjoyed walking her fail. "Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning," he reportedly yelled before telling Haack that the "world knows you're crazy." The sources added that this was not the first time El Moussa yelled at Haack. They stopped filming after the latest argument and the two filmed scenes separately.

On Thursday, another insider told InTouch Weekly that Haack and El Moussa have a "turbulent relationship" and only "pretend" to be on friendly terms when the cameras are rolling. In reality, the two "can't stand each other" since they finalized their divorce in January 2018. "They argue behind the scenes in front of the HGTV crew, who are walking on eggshells around them and feel they’re being pushed to take sides," the insider said, adding it is "beyond awkward" for the crew. El Moussa would prefer to replace Haack with another co-star, but "he's not stupid," the insider told InTouch. "He is fully aware that she's the driving force behind the show" and knows that viewers "love" Haack.

The on-set blow-up last week reportedly stems from Haack's recent Instagram post about smoking Bufo toad venom while on vacation with her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall. El Moussa is reportedly concerned about the safety of their children. Haack began dating Hall earlier this month after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized. Haack and Anstead married in December 2018 and are parents to son Hudson London Anstead.

El Moussa got engaged to Young in July 2020. The two are celebrating the two-year anniversary of their relationship with a vacation in St. Barts. "3 flights later and we made it to St. Barts. Happy to be here but miss my babies already," El Moussa wrote on Instagram Monday.