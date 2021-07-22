Christina Haack Reveals 'Things Not Working out' Following Reported Argument With Tarek El Moussa

✖

Christina Haack isn't taking on any shame for "things not working out" amid reported tension with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on the set of Flip or Flop. The HGTV star shared a photo with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall on Instagram Wednesday, calling him her "ride or die" at the start of a telling caption. Turning off the comments for her post, Haack assured fans that "no one knows what goes on behind closed doors."

"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors," Haack, 38, wrote in her caption. "Remember that before making judgements and assumptions… and this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."

Haack and El Moussa were married from 2009 to 2018 and share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. While the two TV personalities still star together on Flip or Flop, Entertainment Tonight reported that the two got into it on set after Haack admitted on Instagram to smoking Bufo toad venom, which she said "reset [her] brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 minutes."

"[Tarek and Christina] share children, a workplace. Things are going to bubble over," the source said, adding that El Moussa is "concerned" about Haack and the safety of their kids. "She will always be the mother of his kids," they added. Haack is also mom to 1-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead, from whom she finalized her divorce in June.

Earlier this month, Haack confirmed she was dating Hall, sharing on Instagram they met in spring, but wanted to protect their relationship from outside speculation. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she wrote. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit."

"We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it. So called 'fame' provides so many things, but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down," she added. "When I saw a camera behind us at the airport my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking -- and not for me but for him. I know they dig and dig and I didn't ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family. Which obviously has already begun to an uncomfortable degree."