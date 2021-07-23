Christina Haack Returns to Work on 'Flip or Flop' Without Ex Tarek El Moussa Following Heated Argument

✖

Christina Haack was back to work on Flip or Flop on Thursday, but there was one person noticeably absent from the set. Her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa was nowhere to be seen in a brief clip she shared on her Instagram Story. Haack shared the video after TMZ reported there was a dispute on the set between the two exes on July 14.

Haack, 38, shared a brief video from inside a home with the Flip or Flop crew. "Nice day on the Flip or Flop set," she wrote in the caption, adding a camera emoji. There was no audio to the brief clip, as well as no sign of El Moussa, 39, there. El Moussa was far from the set anyway. On Monday, he told fans he and his fiancee, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, are on vacation in St. Barts.

Earlier this week, a production source told TMZ El Moussa "flipped out" on Haack because he allegedly did not like the way Haack and the production crew told him they were ready to start filming. During his "eruption," El Moussa reportedly went on a "verbal tirade" and compared Haack to Young. He allegedly said Young was "hotter and richer" than Haack. El Moussa allegedly told his co-star that he "made" her and called her a "washed-up loser."

At one point, El Moussa allegedly yelled "Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning." He then screamed at Haack, telling her the "world knows you're crazy." Sources told TMZ this was not the first time El Moussa yelled at Haack. After this incident, the crew had to film Haack and El Moussa separately. El Moussa and Haack were married from 2009 to 2018 and are parents to Taylor, 10, and Braydon, 5.

Entertainment Tonight's sources said tensions have been high on the Flip or Flop set ever since Haack admitted she smoked Bufo toad venom while on vacation with her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall. "[Tarek and Christina] share children, a workplace. Things are going to bubble over," ET's source said. El Moussa is "concerned" about Haack and their children, adding that, "She will always be the mother of his kids."

After Haack and El Moussa finalized their divorce, Haack married British TV host Ant Anstead in December 2018. They welcomed their son Hudson London Anstead in September 2019. About a year later, the two announced their separation. They finalized their divorce in June 2021. As for El Moussa, he announced his engagement to Young in July 2020.

Haack began dating Hall earlier this month. On Wednesday, she shared a new picture with him, thanking him for his support. "Ride or Die. Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors - remember that before making judgements and assumptions," she wrote. "And this woman/mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."