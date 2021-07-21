Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Had Heated Disagreement on 'Flip or Flop' Set

✖

Flip or Flop hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack reportedly got into a tense argument while on the set of the HGTV reality series. While it's unknown what was said in the debate, according to Entertainment Tonight, the ex-husband and wife haven't been getting along very well for the last few months. A source tells the outlet things became rough after Haack admitted to smoking a Bufo toad on her Instagram –– which she claims she did out of a need for self-care.

"[Tarek and Christina] share children, a workplace. Things are going to bubble over," the insider revealed to ET. They go on to add that Tarek is "concerned" about Christina as well as for the safety of their two children Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. "She will always be the mother of his kids."

Haack told her followers about her Bufo toad experience earlier this month, saying that it "reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 minutes." She went into detail later on her Instagram story. "Smoking the Bufo toad venom is a life-changing experience and different for every person. It can't be summed up in a post," Christina described. "My experience felt like my ego was being ripped away from me -- a much needed 'ego death.'" In the post, she also confirmed her new love interest, Joshua Hall –– the first man she's been with publicly since her split from Ant Anstead.

Aside from her love life, being a mother, and taking care of her hosting duties, she's also working to prioritize her self-care. Haack embarked on another TV venture with her latest series Christina on the Coast, which focuses on the star's health and wellness journey. "That's one of the most important things to me, is just staying mentally and physically healthy," she told ET of why she decided to document and share her experience with fans. "With autoimmune conditions, if I don't take time to meditate and go for walks and focus on spirituality, I will just kind of hit a wall. And I don't really have that option with kids and work and everything, so that's just a big part of my journey."