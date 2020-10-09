Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Reveal 'No Exes' Will Be at Wedding

✖

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have revealed there will be "no exes" at their upcoming wedding ceremony and reception. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima, 39-year-old El Moussa shared the plans for the ex-less nuptials, and added that it would be a very intimate affair. "Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better."

Young, 33, went on to say that they know they want to get married next year, but are still waiting to narrow it down. "We're planning sometime summer 2021. We have dates on hold." El Moussa then revealed the locations they are considering for holding the wedding. "Right now we're in between Cabo [San Lucas, Mexico] and California, so we don't know where it's gonna be, but it's gonna be one of those places." Young also shared that she has already found a dress and chosen her wedding colors, as well as has asked her sister to be her maid of honor.

El Moussa first popped the big question back in July, while the couple was on a boat trip to Catalina Island as a celebration of their one-year anniversary. "I don't even remember asking her the question. I don't even remember her saying yes. I was pretty nervous," he confessed, while speaking with ET. "She has completely changed my world, you know. I say it all the time, especially on my social media."

The realty star went on to say, "I was a different person, living a different life and the day she walked into my life my life changed for the better, and I'm thriving and the kids are thriving. And honestly, I owe most of it to her. She's been my best friend, my ally." Young then added, "God, I knew from the very beginning that I wanted to marry him. … I was scared when I first met him. I'd gone through awful relationships and when I met him [everything changed]."

While El Moussa is about to start a new chapter of his life, his ex-wife Christina Anstead — with whom he shares two children — is doing that as well. In September, Anstead revealed that she and husband Ant had split up. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." In Touch Weekly subsequently reported that El Mousse has been very supportive of Anstead, amidst her recent separation.