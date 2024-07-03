The 'Survivor' and 'The Traitors' star previously mentioned 'Dancing With the Stars' as a show she'd like to be on.

After battling it out on four seasons of Survivor, and after winning the $1 million prize in Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites, Parvati Shallow could be headed to the ballroom. The Survivor alum, who most recently appeared on The Traitors, is rumored to be joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 33 after some fan sleuthing led to the belief that Shallow has her eyes set on the Mirrorball Trophy.

The rumors first began swirling months ago when social media user Lauren-Ashley Beck picked up on several possible clues Shallow had dropped potentially hinting at her involvement in the hit ABC dancing competition, which is set to return to screens this fall. The first of those clues came in February, when Shallow told Entertainment Weekly that she would "like to do something that would be more of performance-based, maybe a physical kind of challenge, like Dancing With the Stars." The comment came just a few months after DWTS in December liked a video of Parvati on the Survivor's TikTok that had been posted in March.

(Photo: MANA ISLAND – JUNE 2: "The Buddy System on Steroids" – Parvati Shallow on the Fifth episode of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, airing Wednesday, March 11 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images) - Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images)

Fuel was added to the fire last month when one fan wrote on Shallow's June 7 Instagram post, "PLEASE go on Dancing with the Stars!!!" Responding to the request, Shallow simply said, "you got it."

Speaking with Soaps.com at Peacock's The Traitors Castle Garden at The Grove in Los Angeles just days later, Shallow addressed the rumors, telling the outlet, "I would do Dancing With the Stars. I mean, we had [former pro] Maks [Chmerkovskiy on Season 2 of The Traitors]. I know, I'm like really putting it out there."

Shallow has spent years in the world of reality TV. After first competing on Survivor: Cook Islands in 2006, finishing in 6th place, she won Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites in 2008. She was also the runner-up in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains in 2010 and also competed on the show's 40th season, Survivor: Winners at War, in 2020.

She most recently appeared on The Traitors Season 2, a reality series that connected her with Deena Katz. Katz is not only the talent executive on The Traitors, but also works on DWTS. She joked with Soaps.com, "Come on! Get me on! I haven't heard a word. Somebody call Deena."

At this time, Shallow's rumored involvement in Dancing With the Stars Season 33 hasn't been confirmed, but fans have certainly made it clear that they want to see the reality star on the show. On one Reddit thread discussing the rumors, one person wrote, "I think she'd be great and may bring over Survivor fans who don't currently watch.... It'd be great to get another reality show franchise represented on here. Maybe Survivor would repay the favor and start cross casting from the Bachelor franchise."