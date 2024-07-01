'DWTS' Season 33's Possible 'Bachelor' Contestant Revealed

Joey Graziadei is adding fuel to the fire that he's participating in Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. Bachelor Nation fans first met Graziadei when he appeared on The Bachelorette season 20 with Charity Lawson. As a fan favorite on the season, he was selected to lead The Bachlor's 28th season. He found his match with his new fiance Kelsey Anderson, but his time on reality television is seemingly far from over.

In a new interview, Graziadei spoke about a few new ventures, and many fans believe he hinted that one such venture will be to compete on DWTS. The interview was a joint interview with Anderson on Jason Tartick's Podcast, Trading Secrets. Graziadei spoke about an influx of money he was expecting. Fans believe he's transitioning to the ABC dance series because it's known participants are paid weekly until they're eliminated.

"We know that's where we want to end up and do a few years there, we're not sure exactly when yet," Graziadei said. "We know that we're going to be leaving New Orleans sometime in August, we're trying to get a little bit of an idea of what we're going to be doing after that. "So it's up in the air, but I think I would be shocked that by the end of the year, we're not living in New York City," he added.

If he joins the show, he joins a long list of Bachelor Nation staples to participate in Dancing With The Stars, including his ex, Lawson, who competed in Season 32. The Bachelor season 13's winner Melissa Rycroft competed twice on the reality dance competition. Others who competed for the mirrorball trophy include The Bachelorette season 11's lead Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won the mirrorball on Dancing With The Stars season 29 after being told to turn the series down in 2016 by Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss. Trista Sutter, the first ever Bachelorette, Nick Viall, Hannah Brown, Sean Lowe, and Gabby Windey also competed.