'Survivor' Alum Parvati Shallow Announces Relationship With Mae Martin

A Survivor alum is coming out as queer to start the new year. Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites winner Parvati Shallow told the world on Saturday that she is dating comedian Mae Martin. Sharing a photo of the two of them kissing in a photo booth, Shallow wrote, "We're here. We're queer. Happy New Year."

Martin, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, reposted the photo on their own Instagram with a similar caption: "Parv's here, she's queer, Happy New Year." They also shared a clip of the two of them riding a Ferris wheel, with Shallow giving the camera a flirty wink.

Friends and fans alike immediately took to the comment sections of both Instagram posts to gush over the new couple. "A perfect pair," wrote writer and podcaster Evan Ross Katz. "Honored to have played the tiniest role in this epic link-up. Love you both." Shallow's fellow Survivor winner Adam Klein wrote, "Very happy for you Parv." Fire Island star Matt Rogers gushed, "Love you both! So happyyyyyyyy! Truly icons."

Before her relationship with Martin, Shallow had been married to fellow Survivor alum John Fincher. They began dating in 2014 and married in 2017 but filed for divorce in August 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences." They share one daughter, Alma, who is 5 years old.

In September 2021, Shallow requested a domestic violence restraining order against Fincher. In the document, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Shallow asked the court that Fincher stay 100 yards away from her, her home, workplace, vehicle and their daughter. A judge approved the temporary request before it was dismissed shortly thereafter that same month.

Fincher's attorney told People at the time: "The matter was dismissed because Ms. Shallow's allegations were false. Mr. Fincher categorically denies all accusations, and Ms. Shallow's voluntary dismissal of the request for the restraining order speaks for itself. Mr. Fincher is seeing their child with shared legal and physical custody."

Shallow placed sixth on Survivor: Cook Islands in 2006, then won Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites in 2008. She came in second on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains in 2010. In 2020, she finished 15th on Survivor: Winners at War. She will make her return to reality TV soon on the second season of The Traitors, which is set to premiere on Jan. 12 on Peacock.