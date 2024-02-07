'Southern Hospitality': Leva Bonaparte Turns Republic Upside Down With Shocking Announcement in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Leva Bonaparte is shaking things up at Republic Lounge & Garden, and she's adding fuel to the fire of the feud between Maddi Reese and Emmy Sharrett. Leva shocks the Republic staff with a huge announcement in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of the Bravo show, and things are getting tense.

Rounding up the staff ahead of Republic's 10th-anniversary party, Leva reveals she has more than just a pep talk to share with the crew tonight. "Big announcement," she begins. "We're going to introduce you guys to the new AGM – assistant general manager – which will be the right-hand man or woman to Chris, and she's arrived on time." As Joe Bradley looks around the room for a new face, he and his fellow VIP Manager Maddi are clearly shocked to hear Leva announce, "It's Emmy!"

"Emmy filled in two shifts for Maddi while she was DJing and suddenly she gets this big promotion?" Joe asks later in a confessional, as Maddi says angrily to camera, "LO-f-king-L." Emmy, meanwhile, isn't sweating the controversy her promotion has brought about, smugly referencing Maddi's self-reference in her own confessional. "I guess I'm the b-h that runs this b-h now," she smiles.

Back at Republic, Leva tells the rest of the staff glowingly, "We're really proud of Emmy. ... I think she's gonna be an awesome team player [and] I think we're gonna have an awesome 10-year anniversary!" Asked if Emmy is now over Joe in the rankings, Leva clarifies, "If Chris is not present, [Emmy] is your manager," leading Joe to mutter to Maddi, "She jumped a few spots."

As everyone cheers for Emmy's new promotion, Maddi takes the time to slink off to the DJ booth, where she looks unhappy as she prepares for the evening. "There's no way Emmy f-king deserves it," she complains to the camera. "She has no idea what an assistant general manager does." And just in case it's in question, she reassures, "I will always be the b-h that runs the b-h, I don't care what your title is."

Southern Hospitality airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.