'Southern Hospitality' Newcomer Oisin O'Neill Promises to 'Break Some Hearts' and 'Spill Some Milk' (Exclusive)

Oisin O'Neill is stirring up more than just milk as he makes his Southern Hospitality debut! Prior to Thursday's Season 2 premiere of the Bravo reality series, O'Neill opened up to PopCulture.com about joining the Republic Garden & Lounge staff and bringing the drama with Emmy Sharrett and her boyfriend Will Kulp with his "flirtatious nature."

Having previously sparked up a friendship with Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly in Tulum, Mexico, O'Neill moved to Charleston for a chance to work at Republic, jumping right into the "deep end" with all the drama surrounding the returning cast members, who also include Mikel Simmons, Joe Bradley, Lucía Peña, Mia Alario, TJ Dinch, and Bradley Carter. "There's a lot of drama," O'Neill told PopCulture. "There's a lot, a lot of drama coming."

From his unconventional use of milk on OnlyFans to his flirtations with Sharrett, O'Neill told PopCulture he went into his first Bravo season determined to have a good time. "I mean, I have a flirtatious nature by trade. I think I was just born out of the womb like that, and I think that it rubs some people off the wrong way – and others, they like to be rubbed that way," he teased. "So I think you'll get to see a little bit more about where that all goes. I'm definitely here to break some hearts and spill some milk."

Despite his confidence, the former professional rugby player's affections didn't impress Sharrett, who told PopCulture she felt like she could see his flirtatiousness "coming from a mile away," despite the impact it had on her relationship with Kulp. "It's definitely a lot of testing of me and Will, versus all the other outside forces and what everyone kind of thinks of our relationship and how they perceive it and what they expect to happen, or not happen," she shared. "So, I mean it really was a test of .. just how strong me and Will's relationship is."

As for Kulp, who finds himself a target of some of O'Neill's pot-stirring this season, he told PopCulture things turned out "rather interestingly" between the newcomer and him. "I think you get to see us really butt heads. It's not a casual interaction. He's really coming for me and I put my foot down and it all plays out rather interestingly," he hinted. "I think it's going to be really fun to watch the evolution of me and Oisin's relationship because it starts one way and then it becomes something else and then it becomes another thing entirely by the end of the season."

Watch the drama play out when Southern Hospitality returns to Bravo on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will be available the next day on Peacock.