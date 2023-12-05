'Southern Hospitality's Bradley Carter Says Maddi Reese 'Craves Toxicity' in Relationships (Exclusive)

Southern Hospitality's Joe Bradley and Bradley Carter weren't surprised when Maddi Reese's boyfriend, Trevor Stokes, was once again accused of being unfaithful. The Bravo stars didn't hold back when talking to PopCulture.com about the cheating scandal that shook Republic Garden & Lounge in Season 2. In our interview conducted ahead of the Dec. 7 premiere, Carter even went as far as to say Reese "craves toxicity" in her relationships.

"We weren't surprised," Carter told PopCulture when asked for his reaction to Stokes' alleged infidelity. Bradley added sarcastically, "Oh no way! Trevor cheat again? Who would've called that one?"

Carter noted that he's no longer shocked by Reese and Stokes' oftentimes fraught relationship, saying, "I think Maddi just really craves toxicity in her relationships. ... It's an ongoing thing."

Carter and Reese have had their own struggles throughout the Southern Charm spinoff, with the VIP hostess accusing Carter of being unfaithful in his own relationship last season. When it comes to mending their friendship in Season 2, Carter said they didn't get "very far," saying that the two "definitely still get into it." He explained, "Me and Maddi are not on the best terms. We've always kind of struggled to rebuild our friendship since some years ago. It's been an ongoing thing, and this year you kind of see it boil over even more. You got a taste of it last season, but you're getting the main course this season for sure."

Bradley's relationship with Reese has been a bit more complicated, as his romantic feelings for his friend were rebuffed in Season 1. Now dating Summer House's Danielle Olivera, Bradley said it's "heartbreaking" watching Reese go through what she goes through with Stokes this season, "regardless of my feelings for her."

"I mean, part of me was kind of relieved that [Stokes] was finally exposed in a way, but then part of me, it hurts my heart to see her hurt," he explained. "So it's like a double-edged sword."

Calling Stokes the "common denominator" of Reese's troubles, he added, "I was hoping that she [could] kind of get that demon expelled from her and then leave that behind her, but it doesn't seem to go away and that's what's tough this season with Maddi. I feel like a lot of her energy was kind of casted onto the group, and we all kind of had a rough summer – some more than others."

Watch the drama play out when Southern Hospitality returns to Bravo on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.