'Southern Hospitality': Mikel Simmons Comes Clean About Bradley Carter Cheating Rumors in Exclusive Clip

Southern Hospitality's Mikel Simmons is coming clean about the rumors that Bradley Carter was caught being unfaithful to his girlfriend in an alleyway last season. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of the Bravo show, Mikel admits to Bradley that he's been less than forthcoming when it comes to Maddi Reese's eyewitness allegations about what went down next to that infamous dumpster.

Maddi cussed out her co-workers during last week's episode over their discussion of her relationship with Trevor Stokes after his latest cheating scandal, which Bradley brought to light this season. Sitting down for lunch with Mikel, Bradley wonders if after it all "there's a path for me and Maddi to be kosher." Mikel isn't very hopeful though, telling Bradley, "No, I do not think you and Maddi will ever be on the same page. I think she's viewing [it as] you're coming for her or the group is gunning for her or whatever."

Bradley explains, "I'm tired of defending myself saying I did not get my d— sucked next to a f—ing dumpster," with Mikel joking, "Honestly at the end of the day, if you f—ing got your d— sucked behind the f—ing alleyway, so it be. I'm tired of hearing that same thing over and over again." And while Maddi has been telling people that Mikel was one of the eyewitnesses who saw Bradley getting down and dirty, Mikel confesses he only saw him walking with a girl in the alley – a fact Bradley doesn't deny. "But did I see you get your d— sucked? No," Mikel admits, "'Cause I don't know what your d— looks like."

While Bradley's a bit taken aback by the way Mikel put it, he appreciates the affirmation that Mikel "didn't see nothing." The personal trainer notes, "Maddi lied about me," as flashback moments show Maddi telling people that Mikel confirmed her story. "I appreciate you being willing to kind of debunk this," Bradley tells Mikel. "The only thing she's trying to hold up against me."

Mikel admits he "never believed" the rumor, but "sat there and went along with the lie" to try and back up his friend Maddi. "I knew that," Bradley tells him, "and I didn't want to fault you for that." Mikel responds guiltily, "No, you should have, though, because even no response is a response," but Bradley is happy to have someone in his corner. "I don't wanna be lied on anymore and I'm not gonna have that happen again this summer," he says.

What Bradley is looking for this summer is a bit more romance with Lucía Peña, as he tells Mikel ahead of the cast's Miami trip that their former co-worker hasn't even kissed him yet amid their blossoming romance. "Miami is full of possibilities," Mikel assures him. "So y'all have fun with that, I'll be one phone call away." Bradley jokes, "If something crazy starts happening I'm gonna call you ... and I'm not gonna twist the story."

Southern Hospitality airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.