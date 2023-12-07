'Southern Hospitality': Mia Alario Reveals She's 'in Love' With a New Guy (Exclusive)

Love is in the air for Mia Alario! The Southern Hospitality star told PopCulture.com that fans will get to watch her "falling in love" on Season 2 of the reality show, which returns Thursday to Bravo. While Alario didn't reveal the identity of her mystery man, she did tease a little bit of what's to come with her love life in Season 2, as well as her friendship with co-worker Lucía Peña.

Alario revealed that fans will get to see her romantic journey as it "plays out in real time," from meeting her new beau to navigating their relationship. "The Grinch has a heart, okay," she teased, noting that she hadn't been in love for two or three years before her new guy came along. "He's very new," Alario added when asked if fans have met her new beau before, as Peña chimed in that her friend's man "wasn't from Charleston," where the two live and work at Republic Garden & Lounge.

While Alario is still "fingers crossed" with her new relationship, she said she's "excited" to have fans embark on Season 2 of Southern Hospitality with her. "I'm excited just because we went through [the] first season and that was a lot of nerve, and then now I think we've already calmed down," she said. "We know what we look like on camera from every angle, from standing up, sitting down, all those things. I've already cried. I've been drunk. I've been screaming. On [the] first season, we got all that out of the way. Now, second season we can really divulge. We can really get into it, the nitty gritty."

For Peña, that means showing her struggle with boss Leva Bonaparte after being seen in the trailer seemingly begging for her job back. After seven years of working at Republic, Peña hinted that she "should have known better" not to get involved with what got her in trouble, but she did note that "there are some people that get by doing the same things" without punishment.

Alario was more blunt as she called out the "hypocrisy" her friend faced, adding, "I think, coming from corporate America, I just know what's right and what's not really right, and I think bending the rules for some and holding them to others, I think it's just not the way that I was brought up, career-wise. So it was hard for me to watch." She continued, "Also, I do have a security net. I do have another job, so I felt like it was easy for me to speak up and speak my mind."

Watch the drama play out when Southern Hospitality returns to Bravo on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will be available the next day on Peacock.