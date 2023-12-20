Southern Hospitality's Maddi Reese may have kicked boyfriend Trevor Stokes to the curb after the latest round of cheating allegations, but that isn't keeping him away from Grace Lilly's birthday party. As the rest of the Republic staff rolls in, Joe Bradley is shocked to see Trevor still on the guest list of the fairytale-themed bash in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of the Bravo show.

The preview clip begins with Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp en route to the party dressed as Cinderella and Prince Charming, but Emmy is more interested in her boyfriend being "chill" than charming with newcomer Oisin O'Neill. Will promises to be on his best behavior, despite his feelings about Oisin's growing bromance with his friend Joe, swearing, "I'm gonna be chill. It's Grace Lilly's birthday, I think it would be nice this year if we all just decided to say, 'Let's not do this here.'"

Joe, meanwhile, is rolling up as Aladdin, bringing with him his possible new love interest Salley, who is unknowingly twinning with Emmy dressed as Cinderella. Joe's connection with Salley has been immediate, he admits in a confessional. "Sometimes you meet a girl you just feel like you've known them for years," he says. "You feel like you can be your 100% best self with a girl you just met – that's a green flag for me."

The vibes may be high as everyone starts to arrive, but Joe stops in his tracks when Trevor walks up to greet him dressed as Gaston. "What's up guys, how we doin'?" Trevor asks, as a shocked Joe wonders in a confessional, "Who the f-k invited this guy?" He continues, "I hope that Grace realizes that she just invited her best friend's ex-boyfriend to her birthday party days after they broke up." As more and more of the Republic crew shows up, it's clear Trevor knows his presence is controversial, as he turns to Mikel Simmons and pleads with his, "You're my support system today. Please, god damn."

There's other drama brewing, however, as Emmy threatens not to get out of the "f-king car" once she sees Salley also dressed as Cinderella. Will remarks sarcastically as the clip comes to an end, "Alright, this should be fun." A brand new episode of Southern Hospitality premieres Thursday, Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. ET and is available on Peacock the next day.