'Southern Hospitality's Maddi Reese Opens up About Trevor Stokes Cheating Scandal (Exclusive)

Southern Hospitality star Maddi Reese is "done with 2023" as she prepares for her relationship drama with Trevor Stokes to play out on Season 2 of the Southern Charm spinoff. The VIP hostess and Bravo star opened up to PopCulture.com about what's to come ahead of the Dec. 7 premiere after Stokes' alleged infidelities become the talk of Republic Garden & Lounge in Season 2.

"I feel like we get to the bottom of it all. I feel like I'm a detective this season," Reese told PopCulture, adding that this season, she's "in a position where I have to choose between my relationships, which [is] always hard because I feel like I'm more of a non-confrontational person and I want everything to be OK." She continued, "And I feel like I go through a lot of 'where do I stand' with my relationships and having to choose between a more loving relationship versus my friends."

Reese's co-workers and boss, Leva Bonaparte, weren't huge fans of Stokes in the first season of Southern Hospitality, as he had been unfaithful to Reese previously. And it appears those feelings haven't changed for many. "I would like Trevor to get on his bike taxi and ride into the sunset," Bonaparte told PopCulture, adding that she wants her employee to then "meet a real grown, respectful, handsome, wonderful champion."

Reese isn't surprised by her friends' and co-stars' feelings about Stokes, as she said "no one holds back this season," but that doesn't mean she doesn't want to think for herself. "I respect people's opinions and everything like that, and I feel like I go back and forth on my opinion constantly," she shared, admitting that it was "probably not" helpful having everyone weigh in during her time of crisis.

"I feel like having all these different opinions, it makes it harder when you take a step back to feel what you want and what's best for you," she said. "I feel like also a lot of your friends or a lot of people don't know all the facts, so I feel like it's hard to have all these opinions all the time because I feel like it might influence my decision at the end of the day."

Some of Reese's friendships are also in trouble this year, as she learns that Emmy Sharrett is gunning for her job at Republic. "That was hard to see because she's someone that I invited in and felt very close to and she was a part of my close-knit girl friend group," the Bravo star admitted. Mikel Simmons chimed in, "It was kind of evil, honestly," saying that he thinks what Sharrett does this season is one of the "fakest" things someone could do. Reese agreed, "Yeah, I feel like it'd be one thing if I knew about it or if I knew her motives. ... I think I would've maybe handled things differently if I would've known."

Watch the drama play out when Southern Hospitality returns to Bravo on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.