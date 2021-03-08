'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Reportedly Loses Custody of Kids to Ex Thomas Ravenel

✖

Kathryn Dennis has reportedly lost temporary custody of her two kids with ex Thomas Ravenel amid the former Southern Charm couple's ongoing custody battle. Dennis, 29, will now have daytime, supervised visitation with daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4, on the weekends, Ravenel’s attorney told Page Six Monday after The Sun obtained court documents from the Feb. 9 hearing and Feb. 25 custody ruling. Ravenel plans to move to Aiken, South Carolina, with the kids this summer, his attorney confirmed, away from their Charleston, South Carolina home base.

Ravenel, who in 2019 pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery after being accused of sexually assaulting his children's former nanny, has been fighting to strip Dennis of custody for years, accusing her of using drugs in the latest court filing. In documents obtained by The Sun, the former politician claimed a mutual friend told him that Dennis was using cocaine during a trip with boyfriend Chleb Ravenell on which the children were present.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Dennis (@kathryndennis)

"[The mutual friend] informed me that he witnessed a lot of cocaine use during this trip and that Kathryn had left cocaine within grasp of the children, which he thought was dangerous," Ravenel claimed. Dennis refuted her ex's claims, saying in court, "I do not use cocaine so naturally I have not left any out for our children to access."

The Bravo star accused her ex of attempting to discredit her as a mother so that he can take the children away to another city, and agreed to take a drug test if Ravenel agreed to take one himself and pay for the processing. Dennis and Ravenel came to a joint custody agreement in November 2019 after years of battling back and forth. In 2016, Dennis temporarily lost custody of her children after testing positive for marijuana usage, but after attending rehab, was allowed to spend time with the two. In October 2018, Dennis filed documents to attain full custody of her children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree.

Dennis has yet to address the reports of her custody being stripped on social media, sharing a photo with her two children just three days before the ruling with the caption, "I’m just passing through this place you call home. So many are building castles and I’m just holding hearts. Life is brief, and I need to know at my last breath that I lived for more than me."