‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel Pleads Guilty to Assault, Avoids Jail Time in Rape Case

Thomas Ravenel pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery after the former Southern Charm star was accused of rape by his children’s former nanny, reports Charleston station WCSC. He will not serve jail time in favor of probation and is required to pay a $500 fine. Ravenel’s victim did not appear in court to hear the ruling, according to WCSC, but the judge did read a letter she wrote before he agreed to the facts of the case.

“Your honor, on the night of the incident I did attempt to kiss her and in so doing I grabbed her arm and that was wrong, and I am much appreciative of the opportunity to apologize to her in court today,” Ravenel reportedly said in court.

The charges facing the former Bravo star stemmed from an incident on Jan. 25, 2015, when Ravenel assaulted the woman working for him then as a nanny, identified publicly as Nanny Dawn. Dawn accused the former State Treasurer of taking off his clothes before forcing her to place her hand on his private parts before grabbing hers. Police looked at photos Dawn had taken of the cut she sustained when her bra underwire cut her skin and took under investigation her claim that she couldn’t breathe as her shirt was wrapped around her neck.

Ravenel’s late attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, denied the allegations to PEOPLE after they were made.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” he said at the time. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Ravenel will not be returning to Southern Charm following his arrest, Bravo confirmed at the time.

