‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Weighs in on Fellow Wife’s Anger Toward Kody Brown

Sister Wives season 16 premieres on Nov. 21 on TLC and the clips from the opening episodes show that the Brown family is at its breaking point. InTouch Weekly featured a clip that showed Robyn Brown offering understanding to fellow wife Christine Brown, who is at her breaking point with husband Kody Brown. “Christine is upset. I understand it,” Robyn explains, citing COVID restrictions as a strain on the family. “It’s scary, it’s been absolutely scary, what our family culture is looking like because we are not spending time together.”

“I don’t know that this is something that fixes itself right away so don’t be thinking it’s all gone, and it’s all put to bed or whatever,” Janelle Brown says to the frustrated Christine. “I want to honor where you are.” Despite Christine’s wish to move back to Utah, Kody insists that the family needs to stay together at their property in Coyote Pass. “We have to get all the property boundaries figured out, though, that we have to do because we have to be able to move on that,” he argues. “We don’t want to wait any longer.”

It has since been confirmed that Kody and Christine have split. The TLC alum candidly discussed her life post-breakup in a series of Cameo videos, telling fans that she “had no idea life could be simple” following her and Brown’s split after more than 25 years, something she said was “a long time coming.”

Kody and Christine married in March 1994 and share children Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. Speculation that there was trouble in the relationship has been long-standing, though rumors that Brown and Kody split first surfaced last month after the Sister Wives star listed herself on mortgage papers as a “single woman” that confirmed she had moved back to Utah.

On Nov. 2, Christine confirmed the breakup, in a statement writing that “after more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.” The reality TV personality added that she and Kody will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.” In his own statement, Kody said, “we enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”