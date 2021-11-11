‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Addresses Kody Brown Breakup

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is opening up about her split from Kody Brown. The TLC alum candidly discussed her life post-breakup in a series of Cameo videos, telling fans that she “had no idea life could be simple” following her and Brown’s split after more than 25 years, something she said was “a long time coming,”

In one video, Brown thanked a fan “for supporting me with leaving Kody.” She said the “decision was a long time coming” and she feels “like a much better person divorced than I ever did, and life is so great.” Calling the world “phenomenal,” she added that she “had no idea life could be simple. Brown also revealed that she and Kody are keeping things civil and are still communicating. She said that while they “good and bad days,” she still hopes that she and her ex “can still remain friends during all of this, because we’ve been still [really] communicating with each other and stuff.” Brown noted that she and Kody “have a life still together after this because we have kids to raise, and Truely’s 11. We have to just be good and amiable and things like that. I think it’s just important to remember that.” In a second video, according to the Daily Mail, the TLC star admitted that “it’s so difficult coming to that decision” to divorce.

“Navigating it…all of that is also difficult. You make the decision to leave but then you still have to figure it all out,” she said. “There’s no anger or anything like that at all — there was sadness for sure but you’ve got your whole life,’ she said referencing her situation, while sharing a positive outlook. This is a journey and I’m just in it — we’re all just in it, and it’s hard to really know what to do all of the time or what to say all of the time.”

Kody and Christine married in March 1994 and share children Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. Speculation that there was trouble in the relationship has been long-standing, though rumors that Brown and Kody split first surfaced last month after the Sister Wives star listed herself on mortgage papers as a “single woman” that confirmed she had moved back to Utah.

On Nov. 2, Brown confirmed the breakup, in a statement writing that “after more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.” The reality TV personality added that she and Kody will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.” In his own statement, Kody said, “we enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”