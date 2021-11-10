‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Moves out of Family RV

Janelle Brown is giving up the RV life — at least for the time being. The Sister Wives star on Sunday shared that after four months of living in a mobile home, she is putting her beloved RV in storage for the winter as she and the rest of her family continue to await the completion of construction on their Flagstaff, Arizona home.

Brown shared the major life update over the weekend alongside a photo of the motorhome as it was driven away, announcing, “So long trailer! See you next spring.” The TLC star, the wife of Kody Brown, went on to share that her RV “is headed down to storage for the winter,” as she “decided to find short term housing in town instead of riding out the winter.” Brown, however, isn’t bidding farewell to her RV for good. The Sister Wives star went on to share that “next year I should be able to plug into infrastructure (i.e. electric, sewer, water).” She ended the update with, “I loved loved loved living out on the land and look forward to next spring.”

The Sunday post comes after Brown first revealed in June that she was living in an RV, saying she “acted boldly and seized an adventure.” At the time, she told fans that the rental home where she had been living sold, and rather than hunting down a new rental property, she “chose an alternative path.” She said her decision was in part made due to the housing market in Flagstaff, Arizona being “as crazy as where you are I’m sure” and rentals being “even harder to come by.”

“Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property,” she wrote. “Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be on site. Honestly, I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned, this is about to get real!”

Brown had been living in the RV as the Brown family starts to put down roots on the Coyote Pass property, which is currently under construction. The family purchased the property and headed to Arizona in 2018, with Brown and her sister wives — Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, and Christine Brown, who recently announced her split from Kody — living in temporary rental homes for the time being.