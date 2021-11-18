‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Janelle Brown Clash Over Holiday Plans

Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown, like most everyone else in the world, had a tough time arranging their 2020 holiday plans, and it led to a big clash between the pair. In a new clip from the show, shared exclusively by Us Weekly, Kody gathered his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown — to offer his personal position on what he plans to do. “I can’t tell you guys what to do,” the 52-year-old said. “I can decide what I’m gonna do. And if the family wants to get together, they can figure it out too.”

Janelle then shared that she would like to have a celebration of some kind, and would like for the family’s older children to come home for a visit. “I don’t know how long the virus is gonna last, but I’m not gonna have a big Christmas gathering,” Kody replied. Janelle, not a fan of Kody’s position, took to the show’s confessional to offer her feelings. “So, basically, unless we all observe his uber, uber, uber careful stance, forget holidays,” she said. “I don’t know. I guess there’s really just nothing to say but wow. … There’s no optimism. It’s like doomsday.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Robyn, Kody’s fourth wife, also popped up in a Sister Wives confessional, sharing some insight into how the family had been handling the pressure of the global Covid-19 pandemic. “The relationships are struggling,” Robyn said. “My relationship with Kody is struggling because he’s not seeing his family as much. I feel very helpless here.”

Notably, Kody previously spoke with Us Weekly about what he and his family had been going through with the strain of the pandemic and having adult children living their own lives while scattered across the country. “Some of us have been more willing to be compliant than others of us,” Kody said back in February. “That’s been the challenge is, if a wife isn’t completely compliant, she has to travel.”

“She’s going to go see her kids. If she’s going to be potentially exposed and then asked to quarantine after a while she’s gone,” he continued. “Well, do you even love me? Well, yeah, I do. But you have to quarantine. I can’t come over because [of] quarantining and you put yourself at risk and that’s not fair for me to put the entire family at risk because you traveled.” Sister Wives premieres Sunday, Nov. 21, at 10 p.m. ET, on TLC.