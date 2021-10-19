‘Sister Wives’ Star Labels Herself as Single After Moving out of State Amid Family Drama

Christine Brown is a “single woman” amid her ongoing marital drama with husband Kody Brown and her out-of-state move. The possible relationship update, and potential sign of a split with her “spiritual” husband,” was made on the mortgage deed of her former Flagstaff, Arizona home, which the Sister Wives star put on the market back in August.

Ahead of the Sister Wives Season 16 premiere, In Touch Weekly obtained a copy of the deed, which was recently updated with Brown’s new Murray, Utah address. While there weren’t many more points of interest on the document, the outlet reported that the deed did offer a clue to Brown’s relationship status, which she listed as “single woman” on the deed. In Touch noted that this is not a change, as Brown also described herself as a “single woman” on paperwork for her Flagstaff home, which she and Kody purchased for $520,000 back in September 2018 as the family made the move to Arizona from Las Vegas, Nevada with plans to build a complex. However, amid delays in building, Brown ultimately put the Coyote Pass property back on the market with a $725,000 asking price.

It seems that the upcoming season of the Brown family’s TLC series will at least partially focus on Brown’s decision to move back to Utah. In a teaser for Season 16, Brown told cameras, “I don’t want to move on the property. I want to move back to Utah.” In a separate moment, the strain in her plural marriage was apparent when she said, “Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there, he’s got a full-functioning marriage?”

As fans know, the Sister Wives star ultimately did make the move back to Utah. According to The Sun, Brown moved into a $1.1 million Utah duplex home. The home reportedly has two living units attached next to each other as townhouses, with Brown’s portion spanning 3,490-square feet. It reportedly has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Brown does not own the property, but is rather likely renting.

Kody, meanwhile, seems to have remained in Arizona with his three other wives — Meri, Robyn, and Janelle. Brown and Kody entered what they describe as a “spiritual marriage” back in 1994 and share six children together — Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely, and Paedon. Recent seasons of Sister Wives have documented the couple struggling with marital issues. At this time, however, Brown has not commented on reports of her “single woman” listing.