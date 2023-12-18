'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Commits to Monogamy

Kody Brown is done with polygamy. The Sister Wives patriarch committed to a monogamous relationship with wife Robyn Brown in Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One episode after his marriages to Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown all came to a disastrous end back to back.

Now that Kody and Robyn are the only remaining intact marriage in their family, the 54-year-old TLC personality said he "wouldn't be interested' in Robyn recruiting another sister wife to join their family. "I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her," he explained. "Now I know better."

Robyn, however, admitted she wasn't quite comfortable yet with the idea of being in a monogamous relationship with Kody after they had promised one another a strong, plural family. "It's weird. To be loving and respectful to Kody, I want to say yes but I just don't know how this works exactly," she said when asked if she was ready to find happiness alone with her husband. "It's weird. I feel like it's disrespectful."

Robyn admitted she feels "disrespectful" being happy with Kody, as she hasn't gotten an off-camera blessing from her former sister wives. "I need an off-camera, to my face [conversation] because I don't know how it feels like it's disrespectful to his kids," the reality personality added through tears. "It feels disrespectful to the commitments that I made. ...My commitment to them, to their kids, to Kody about this family is not broken. And I don't know how to break it. I don't know how to be done with it."

Despite Robyn's complicated feelings about entering monogamy, Janelle revealed during Sunday's episode that she wasn't shocked to see Kody putting an end to his thoughts of a polygamous lifestyle. "He's now talking more and more about, 'As we move forward into monogamy.' So, I think that's where he's headed," Janelle predicted, adding that she would be surprised to see Robyn bring in another sister wife down the line. "I do not foresee it. If I did, I'll bet you $1,000 right now and you come find me. If he does, I will give you $1,000." Janelle added that Kody and Robyn both seem happy in their relationship as it is now, assuring, "They have found something together at this stage of their life that seems to be very deep and I think it works. And that's OK."