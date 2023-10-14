'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Says His Kids Are 'Blocking' Him

The Sister Wives star is still confused on who to blame for his own troubles.

Sister Wives dropped another exclusive clip ahead of this week's episode, continuing to document Kody Brown's attempts to put Humpty Dumpty back together again. By Humpty Dumpty, we're talking his family, both former and current. According to E! News, two of Brown's kids with ex-wife Janelle are not speaking to him, though he chooses different descriptors.

"I've reached out to Garrison and Gabriel," Brown tells the camera on the TLC series. "I reached out to them just before Christmas and I reached out to them after. No, they're blocking me."

He adds that they're "not interested in talking," setting the scene in the aftermath of Brown losing three of his four wives. At least the scene from Brown's point of view. As E! News notes, one of his sons, Garrison, tells a different tale. He speaks out while chatting with other family members, including fellow ex-wife Christine Brown.

"Since I last talked to Dad, I bought a house, I've gotten into school and I got the car that I wanted, that he told me I should never get," Garrison reveals, adding that his father "doesn't care" to reach out and find out.

Janelle Brown expanded on the relationship between Kody Brown and their children in another confessional. "I can observe that Kody seems to have trouble relating to his older children and he seems to dote on the younger children," she explains. "and when my children were younger, it was very easy for him to be a father, right, because he was still kind of this important. He was important to them. His opinion mattered to them, his guidance mattered to them and now, because they question a little bit, I think it might be harder for Kody to feel like he's respected."

As it stands, Kody Brown and legal wife Robyn are the only two remaining of the original Sister Wives family. Robyn Brown seems to have her own view on what sparked the friction between her husband and his children, noting that he was good before "Christine left and all that changed."

You have to think he's a little chapped seeing that Christine Brown has moved on and remarried, with the ceremony coming earlier this month with her new love, David Woolley. The latest episode of Sister Wives drops on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.