'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Husband David Wooley's Incredible Weight Loss

Christine Brown was serious about her husband David Wooley's weight and health, and she did something about it. In an Instagram post, the Sister Wives star revealed she forced her husband to make a change. "A few months ago for health reasons, David quit drinking soda, quit eating sugar, I put him on a few supplements and he loses 20 pounds, just like that," she said, before adding with a bit of frustration, "Twenty pounds! Do you know how hard I work to lose 20 pounds? The situation where men can lose weight quicker and easier is absolute rubbish," she noted. "That's just really, really super frustrating! I work so hard to lose that 20 pounds!"

Brown and Wooley are enjoying their lives together, tying the knot in October 2023 after her divorce from TLC star, Kody Brown. They recently returned from a tropical vacation to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. "We're doing everything that the other person wanted to do but never did," Brown told Entertainment Tonight of her new marriage last Fall. "We travel so much and try so many new things, and we have so many more kids now."

Brown has been open about her dissatisfaction with her former marriage. She says the intimacy and romance were gone long before the split. "It was, like, five times in one year," she told Juicy Scoop podcast host Heather McDonald. "There's sex and then there's intimacy. What we didn't have was intimacy. The intimacy itself had been gone for years. She said Kody made the decision to stop being intimate with her. "He's like, 'We're not going to have an intimate marriage anymore. We're not going to have sex.'"

She was the first to leave the polygamous marriage. A year later, Kody announced his separation from his second, wife Janelle Brown. A month after that, the end of his union with Meri Brown was confirmed. He's still married to Robyn Brown. He's since committed himself to monogamy with Robyn.