'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Splits From Boyfriend Amos Andrew

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has split from her boyfriend of four months, Amos Andrew. Over on Instagram, Brown shared a smiley photo of herself along with a lengthy caption that shared her news.

"Life is a series of experiences. How you handle them and what you learn from them is who you become from them," Brown's post began. "It takes courage to face difficult truths, yet it's imperative in order to remain authentic to yourself and your commitment to personal growth."

Brown explained, "Last week, I had to face some hard truths and have some difficult conversations." She added, "Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship. When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren't aligning, it's then that we need to make hard decisions." Click here to read the full post.

Notably, Entertainment Tonight reports that Brown first announced her breakup during her "Fridays With Friends" segment on Instagram. Sharing the news with her followers Brown said, "Last week Amos and I did have a bunch of discussions, and we did decide to stop seeing each other, so there's that."

Brown called the situation a "huge bummer," and admitted that she "really cares" for her ex, but the two "agreed that it just wasn't going to be a long-term thing." She went on to say that some stories emerge about Amos, after they began dating which she couldn't ignore.

"That's really not cool. It really messes with people's heads. And it was really hard," Brown said. "It was really hard for Amos. It was a lot of, we had to have a lot of conversations to get through some of that stuff because it's just not cool."

Meri was Kody Brown's first wife. They share one child together and were married in 1990. The couple legally separated in 2014 but remained together until they announced their formal separation in 2022. Kody went on to marry three more women: Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, who is also Kody's only remaining wife.